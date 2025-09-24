Agnostic Front to release new album, share “Way of War” lyric video

Agnostic Front to release new album, share "Way of War" lyric video
by

Agnostic Front have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Echoes in Eternity and will be out on November 7 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The band has also released a lyric video for their new song “Way of War” which was directed by Todd Huber. Agnostic Front will be touring the Eastern US in December. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Echoes in Eternity Tracklist

Way of War

You Say

Matter of Life and Death

Tears for Everyone

Divided

Sunday Matinees

I Can’t Win

Turn Up the Volume

Shot Fired

Hell to Pay

Evolution of Madness

Skip the Trial

Obey

Eyes Open Wide