Agnostic Front to release new album, share “Way of War” lyric video

by Em Moore
Agnostic Front have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Echoes in Eternity and will be out on November 7 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The band has also released a lyric video for their new song “Way of War” which was directed by Todd Huber. Agnostic Front will be touring the Eastern US in December. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Echoes in Eternity Tracklist
Way of War
You Say
Matter of Life and Death
Tears for Everyone
Divided
Sunday Matinees
I Can’t Win
Turn Up the Volume
Shot Fired
Hell to Pay
Evolution of Madness
Skip the Trial
Obey
Eyes Open Wide