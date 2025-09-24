Listen to the new song by Sun Within!

Today, we are very excited to bring you the premiere of the new song by Philadelphia-based Sun Within! The song is called “Synthesis + Realization” and the Bandcamp proceeds from the single will be donated to Backline, which provides mental health resources for music industry professionals. Speaking about their decision to donate to Backline, the band said,



”The power of music ceases to exist without musicians. One way to transform adversity into art is through music, but that can only happen if one is given the tools to not be lost to the echo chamber of trauma to begin with.

Access to affordable mental health care is important and uneven. We decided to donate the Bandcamp proceeds of the song ‘Synthesis + Realization’ to the non-profit Backline, which connects musicians with mental health resources. And although donating the Bandcamp proceeds of one song by a band you never heard of may be a paltry drop in the bucket, if each of us gave even what we consider an embarrassingly small amount, imagine how many lives could be changed or even saved. A single one would be more than enough. How many of us know a musician who is traumatized or took their own life? Any action is better than no action.”