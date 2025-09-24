Greg Wheeler and The Poly Mall Cops announce new album, share “Slimephone (You Can't Hide)”

Des Moines-based garage punks Greg Wheeler and The Poly Mall Cops have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Slimephone Surveillance and will be out on October 24 via High Dive Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Slimephone (You Can’t Hide)” which was shot by Anthony Scanga. Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops released their live album Live At The Lift in 2024 and released their debut album Manic Fever in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.