Listen to World's Scariest Police Chases' new album and read a track-by-track breakdown!

We also caught up with guitarist and vocalist Dan Nelson and vocalist and guitarist Rob Spagiare to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. Tell My Mom and Dad I Love My Mom will be out on September 26 via Say-10 Records and you can pre-save it right here . Listen to the album and read a track by track breakdown below!

The finishing touches came from David Klug, who mastered the record, making sure everything hit with clarity and power. The visuals were just as important as Levi DeMatteo’s illustration set the tone, and design by Rob Spagiare tied it all together.”

From there, Justin Francis took all of those sessions and shaped them into something bigger than the sum of its parts. His vision as a producer and mixer pulled together recordings from different places and put his own stamp on the songs, helping them reach the sound we had in our heads when we were writing.

”This record was a true team effort from start to finish. Drums and bass were tracked by Nate Campisi at Mr. Smalls Studio, with guitars and overdubs recorded and edited by Rob Spagiare. Vocals came to life with the help of Jason Jouver at Plus Minus Recording.

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new album by Pittsburgh-based punk band World's Scariest Police Chases ! The album is called Tell My Mom and Dad I Love My Mom and features 11 tracks. Speaking about the album, the band said,

Tell My Mom and Dad I Love My Mom Track-By-Track Breakdown

Captain We’re Sunk

This one’s about battling with the stuff you inherit from your parents, whether you want it or not. It’s about trying to break the cycle, staring down the bottle, and hoping you don’t end up making the same mistakes your parents did.

Wildcar

It’s about out-of-control drinking. About knowing it will wreck you and you still push down the gas. It’s a confession and an apology rolled into one.

Ain’t No Necking On The New Old Mill

A eulogy for the punk scene that only ever existed in our minds, a scene that once felt like salvation but curdled into a nightmare. It’s nostalgia, grief, and the hard truth that life only moves forward.

Defeated

Defeated is a song about waking up one day and realizing you are getting old and you’ve been sitting in the passenger seat of your own life. It’s a song about how easy it is to sit back and let your life just happen to you and how much harder it is to break out of that mindset the older we get.

Intertwined

Being at home during the pandemic, isolated and how you start to feel brittle. You’re hyper-focused on yourself and every little pain, emotion, and fear is magnified by a million. Not having any choice but to deal with it or go crazy. I think I did both.

Smoke Underwater

This song is about being trapped in the aftermath; everything’s indefinite, you’re stuck, and it’s all helpless. You deflect reality to survive and get through the monotony.

Full Collapse

Feeling like you’re headed for a breakdown while the world tells you to smile and follow the rules. A song about collapse: personal, emotional, and societal.

American Football Tackle

This song is an angry call out of the liars, cheats, and egoists out there. It’s letting you know we see you for who you really are and while nothing will probably ever be done about it, we hope you at least just go away.

Get Up, Kid

It’s about being left behind, feeling crushed by someone else’s absence, and trying to tell yourself you’ll be fine even when it doesn’t feel true.

You Fucked Up

A nihilistic glimpse at the absurdity of life, about frustration with life, society, and faith. Nothing works, nobody cares. You can compensate by floating downstream and taking the path of least resistance. Easy in some ways, but then you’re stuck with all the shit thrown on top of you from other people's baggage.