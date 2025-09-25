Foxing to go on indefinite hiatus, announce farewell shows

Foxing have announced that they will be going on an indefinite hiatus following their two farewell shows in December. They announced this in an Instagram post that reads,



”After 14 years as a band and 12 years of consistent touring, we’ve decided to take a hiatus from playing shows, writing or doing anything as Foxing.

It feels really scary to say that. This band has been completely inseparable from us as people for our entire adult lives up to this point. It is so much of our identity and our sense of self worth in the world. But it has become clear to us that in our pursuit of our dreams and making the most honest and genuine art we can, our relationship with music, each other, and our sense of self without the band has eroded. We have decided to prioritize these things and need to step away from the band to do so.

These shows in Chicago and St. Louis will be our last for the foreseeable future. Know that if you ever saw us at a show or listened to our records, you were getting the most from us that we could possibly give in that moment. We will come back if/when we feel that we have more to give.

Thank you for everything over the years.”