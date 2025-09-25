John Waters to release holiday single, announces tour (US and BC)

John Waters to release holiday single, announces tour (US and BC)
by Tours

John Waters has announced that he will be releasing a new holiday single. It is called John Waters Covers ‘Little Cindy’ and finds him covering “Happy Birthday Jesus” by Little Cindy as well as “A Pig Latin Visit From St. Nicholas”. The single will be out on November 7 via Sub Pop Records. John Waters also announced a US and BC comedy tour. The tour begins on November 30 in San Francisco, California and wraps up on December 23 in Baltimore, Maryland. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 30Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Dec 01Aladdin TheaterPortland, OR
Dec 02Neptune TheatreSeattle, WA
Dec 03Rio TheatreVancouver, BC
Dec 04Rio TheatreVancouver, BC
Dec 05Plaza TheatrePalm Springs, CA
Dec 06El PortalNorth Hollywood, CA
Dec 07El PortalNorth Hollywood, CA
Dec 08Lou Lou’sSan Diego, CA
Dec 09Lou Lou’sSan Diego, CA
Dec 13Berklee Performance CenterBoston, MA
Dec 14Boulder TheaterBoulder, CO
Dec 15Atwood Music HallMadison, WI
Dec 16Avondale Music HallChicago, IL
Dec 17Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA
Dec 20The BirchmereAlexandria, VA
Dec 21City WineryNew York, NY
Dec 22City WineryNew York, NY
Dec 23SoundStageBaltimore, MD