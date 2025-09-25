John Waters has announced that he will be releasing a new holiday single. It is called John Waters Covers ‘Little Cindy’ and finds him covering “Happy Birthday Jesus” by Little Cindy as well as “A Pig Latin Visit From St. Nicholas”. The single will be out on November 7 via Sub Pop Records. John Waters also announced a US and BC comedy tour. The tour begins on November 30 in San Francisco, California and wraps up on December 23 in Baltimore, Maryland. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 30
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Dec 01
|Aladdin Theater
|Portland, OR
|Dec 02
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|Dec 03
|Rio Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Dec 04
|Rio Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Dec 05
|Plaza Theatre
|Palm Springs, CA
|Dec 06
|El Portal
|North Hollywood, CA
|Dec 07
|El Portal
|North Hollywood, CA
|Dec 08
|Lou Lou’s
|San Diego, CA
|Dec 09
|Lou Lou’s
|San Diego, CA
|Dec 13
|Berklee Performance Center
|Boston, MA
|Dec 14
|Boulder Theater
|Boulder, CO
|Dec 15
|Atwood Music Hall
|Madison, WI
|Dec 16
|Avondale Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Dec 17
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|Dec 20
|The Birchmere
|Alexandria, VA
|Dec 21
|City Winery
|New York, NY
|Dec 22
|City Winery
|New York, NY
|Dec 23
|SoundStage
|Baltimore, MD