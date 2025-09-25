John Waters has announced that he will be releasing a new holiday single. It is called John Waters Covers ‘Little Cindy’ and finds him covering “Happy Birthday Jesus” by Little Cindy as well as “A Pig Latin Visit From St. Nicholas”. The single will be out on November 7 via Sub Pop Records. John Waters also announced a US and BC comedy tour. The tour begins on November 30 in San Francisco, California and wraps up on December 23 in Baltimore, Maryland. Check out the dates below.