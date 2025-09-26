Ratboys have announced that they will be going on tour. They will be touring the UK and the Netherlands in November and will be touring North American starting in February. Florry, villagerrr, and Free Range will be joining them on select dates of their North American tour. The band has also released a video for their new song “Light Night Mountains All That” which was directed and edited by Marcus Nuccio. Ratboys released their split with T.V. NOT JANUARY in 2024 and released their album The Window in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.