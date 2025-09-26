Ratboys have announced that they will be going on tour. They will be touring the UK and the Netherlands in November and will be touring North American starting in February. Florry, villagerrr, and Free Range will be joining them on select dates of their North American tour. The band has also released a video for their new song “Light Night Mountains All That” which was directed and edited by Marcus Nuccio. Ratboys released their split with T.V. NOT JANUARY in 2024 and released their album The Window in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|OCT 31, 2025 - NOV 1, 2025
|London Calling Festival
|Amsterdam, NL
|NOV 01, 2025
|Take Root Festival
|Groningen, NL
|w/ The Tallest Man On Earth, Patterson Hood, Brown Horse
|NOV 03, 2025
|The Mash House
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|NOV 04, 2025
|Zerox
|Newcastle, UK
|NOV 05, 2025
|Pitchfork Music Festival
|London, UK
|NOV 07, 2025
|Mutations Festival
|Brighton, UK
|FEB 25, 2026
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|FEB 26, 2026
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, ON
|w/ Florry
|FEB 27, 2026
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC
|w/ Florry
|FEB 28, 2026
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|w/ Florry
|MAR 03, 2026
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/ Florry
|MAR 05, 2026
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/ Florry
|MAR 06, 2026
|9:30 Club
|Washington, D.C.
|w/ Florry
|MAR 07, 2026
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA
|w/ Florry
|MAR 08, 2026
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|w/ Florry
|MAR 10, 2026
|The Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC
|w/ Florry
|MAR 11, 2026
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA
|w/ Florry
|MAR 12, 2026
|The Basement East
|Nashville, TN
|w/ Florry
|MAR 13, 2026
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|w/ Florry
|MAR 14, 2026
|Vivarium
|Milwaukee, WI
|MAR 24, 2026
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|w/ villagerrr
|MAR 25, 2026
|recordBar
|Kansas City, MO
|w/ villagerrr
|MAR 26, 2026
|George's Majestic Lounge
|Fayetteville, AR
|w/ villagerrr
|MAR 27, 2026
|Club Dada
|Dallas, TX
|w/ villagerrr
|MAR 28, 2026
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|w/ villagerrr
|MAR 30, 2026
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|w/ villagerrr
|MAR 31, 2026
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 01, 2026
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 03, 2026
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 04, 2026
|August Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 06, 2026
|Biltmore Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 07, 2026
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 08, 2026
|Aladdin Theater
|Portland, OR
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 10, 2026
|Shrine Social Club
|Boise, ID
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 11, 2026
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 13, 2026
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 15, 2026
|The Waiting Room Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 16, 2026
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 17, 2026
|Atwood Music Hall
|Madison, WI
|w/ villagerrr
|APR 18, 2026
|The Vic Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|w/ Free Range