Ratboys release video for “Light Night Mountains All That”, announce tour (UK, NL, US, Canada)

Ratboys
by Tours

Ratboys have announced that they will be going on tour. They will be touring the UK and the Netherlands in November and will be touring North American starting in February. Florry, villagerrr, and Free Range will be joining them on select dates of their North American tour. The band has also released a video for their new song “Light Night Mountains All That” which was directed and edited by Marcus Nuccio. Ratboys released their split with T.V. NOT JANUARY in 2024 and released their album The Window in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

DateVenueCityDetails
OCT 31, 2025 - NOV 1, 2025London Calling FestivalAmsterdam, NL
NOV 01, 2025Take Root FestivalGroningen, NLw/ The Tallest Man On Earth, Patterson Hood, Brown Horse
NOV 03, 2025The Mash HouseEdinburgh, Scotland
NOV 04, 2025ZeroxNewcastle, UK
NOV 05, 2025Pitchfork Music FestivalLondon, UK
NOV 07, 2025Mutations FestivalBrighton, UK
FEB 25, 2026El ClubDetroit, MI
FEB 26, 2026Lee's PalaceToronto, ONw/ Florry
FEB 27, 2026Bar Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QCw/ Florry
FEB 28, 2026The SinclairCambridge, MAw/ Florry
MAR 03, 2026First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PAw/ Florry
MAR 05, 2026WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/ Florry
MAR 06, 20269:30 ClubWashington, D.C.w/ Florry
MAR 07, 2026The BroadberryRichmond, VAw/ Florry
MAR 08, 2026Motorco Music HallDurham, NCw/ Florry
MAR 10, 2026The Grey EagleAsheville, NCw/ Florry
MAR 11, 2026Terminal WestAtlanta, GAw/ Florry
MAR 12, 2026The Basement EastNashville, TNw/ Florry
MAR 13, 2026ZanzabarLouisville, KYw/ Florry
MAR 14, 2026VivariumMilwaukee, WI
MAR 24, 2026Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MOw/ villagerrr
MAR 25, 2026recordBarKansas City, MOw/ villagerrr
MAR 26, 2026George's Majestic LoungeFayetteville, ARw/ villagerrr
MAR 27, 2026Club DadaDallas, TXw/ villagerrr
MAR 28, 2026MohawkAustin, TXw/ villagerrr
MAR 30, 2026LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NMw/ villagerrr
MAR 31, 2026Valley BarPhoenix, AZw/ villagerrr
APR 01, 2026Soda BarSan Diego, CAw/ villagerrr
APR 03, 2026Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CAw/ villagerrr
APR 04, 2026August HallSan Francisco, CAw/ villagerrr
APR 06, 2026Biltmore CabaretVancouver, BCw/ villagerrr
APR 07, 2026NeumosSeattle, WAw/ villagerrr
APR 08, 2026Aladdin TheaterPortland, ORw/ villagerrr
APR 10, 2026Shrine Social ClubBoise, IDw/ villagerrr
APR 11, 2026Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UTw/ villagerrr
APR 13, 2026Bluebird TheaterDenver, COw/ villagerrr
APR 15, 2026The Waiting Room LoungeOmaha, NEw/ villagerrr
APR 16, 2026Fine LineMinneapolis, MNw/ villagerrr
APR 17, 2026Atwood Music HallMadison, WIw/ villagerrr
APR 18, 2026The Vic TheatreChicago, ILw/ Free Range