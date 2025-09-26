Check out the new single by Captain Buckles!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new single by Captain Buckles!

Let's get groovy! Let's get funky! Let's get galactic! Captain Buckles take a little jazz, a little funk, and maybe even a little disco and take you on a spacey journey. The instrumental "Acting Up" feels like you a crusing the galaxy in a lowrider. The seats are probably pink upholstery. There are definitely fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview members. You do not want the space-cops to look in the glove compartment.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Smitti Supab said: "It's like a video game soundtrack in the vein of Yes. This is one of our guitarist Alex Mallet's instrumentals that really took a life of its own over the few years we've been playing it, and working on it in the studio together inspired some of the new melodies you hear on the final recording. I came up to the guys with a melody over the last disco section, and they were very supportive and into it."

You can check out the tune below, right now.