Richmond Sheriff Pepper Sprays Fan at Turnstile Concert

On September 24, Turnstile played Richmond, Virginia. Richmond police and/or the sheriff's department handled security for the event. The set went by without incident until the final song, "Birds." On this tour, the band has been inviting fans to come up on stage during the last tune. During the Richmond show, a fan climbed up on stage and while climbing onto the stage, a Richmond Police Officer pepper sprayed the fan, in an attempt to get him to stop. One of the band members tried to intervene during the spraying. Bassist Franz Lyon appeared to also get hit by the spray- he covers his eyes and runs to the back of the stage.

Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving told CBS 6 News that the incident is currently under investigation. We'll keep you updated. You can see video of the event below.