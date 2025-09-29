Steve Caballero leaves Urethane due to creative differences

Steve Caballero has left Urethane. In a fairy extended statement, Caballero stated, in part, "as a musician and as far as the band goes that I started with my friends Tim, Dylan and Chad called Urethane back in 2019, I became that flat-spot unfortunately due to personal and creative differences. For them to continue as a band, I kindly removed myself so they could continue on this musical journey as smoothly as possible." You can see the full statement below.