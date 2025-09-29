Jillian Shriner plea deals to mental health program, avoids jail

In April, Police were searching for three suspects involved in a hit run. During the chase/search, the police wound up in the backyard of Scott Shriner of Weezer and his wife, Jill Shriner, who is a best seller author. Neither of the Shriners were suspects or involved in the hit and run incident.

According to the police, Jill was in her backyard and had a legal gun. The police say that Shriner refused to drop her gun, so they shot her. The wound was serious, but not life threating. Jill was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before later being charged with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Last week, the Judge overseeing the matter approved a plea deal between Shriner and the DA. Jillian will undergo a two-year mental health diversion program and avoid jail time. The county district attorney’s office will dismiss the charges upon completion of the program.