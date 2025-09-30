Oranssi Pazuzu, Amenra, Svalbard, more to play Prepare the Ground 2026

by Festivals & Events

Toronto-based heavy music and arts festival Prepare the Ground has announced its initial lineup for 2026. The lineup is made up of Amenra (who will be playing two sets - one heavy and one acoustic), …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of the Dead (who will be playing their records Secret of Elena’s Tomb and Source Tags and Codes), Habak, The Keening, Malevich, Minsk, Oranssi Pazuzu, Pallbearer (who will be playing their album Foundations of Burden), Svalbard (who will be playing their first and last North American show), Unholy Altar, and Wrekmeister Harmonies (who will be scoring their original film Flowers in the Spring). Prepare the Ground will take place May 29-31, 2026 across several venues in Toronto, including Trinity St. Paul’s Church, Lee’s Palace, The Cave, and Transac.