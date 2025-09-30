Stomp Records have announced details for their 30th Anniversary Bash. The Planet Smashers, The Dreadnoughts, The Flatliners, Wine Lips, The Creepshow, Pkew Pkew Pkew, K-Man and the 45s, The Anti-Queens, Brutal Youth, Dig It Up, The Penske File, Boids, Capable!, Crash Ton Rock, Doghouse Rose, The Filthy Radicals, The Fake Friends, Cross Dog, Danny Rebel, Alex Beatdown, and Guilhem will be playing. The Bash will take place from December 10-13 at several venues in Montreal, Quebec, including Turbo Haus, Club Soda, and Foufounes Electriques. Tickets go on sale October 3.
