Magic Fig to release debut album, share “Valerian Tea”

Magic Fig
by

San Francisco-based Magic Fig have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Valerian Tea and will be out on November 21 via Exploding In Sound Records. The band has also released the audio for the title track. Magic Fig released their debut self-titled EP in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Valerian Tea Tracklist

Flammarion

Walking Shoes

At the Garden’s Gate

Percolations

Valerian Tea

Riders at Dawn

Sensation Seeker

Splinter

Goblin

Sleep of Reason