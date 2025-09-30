Magic Fig to release debut album, share “Valerian Tea”

by Em Moore
San Francisco-based Magic Fig have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Valerian Tea and will be out on November 21 via Exploding In Sound Records. The band has also released the audio for the title track. Magic Fig released their debut self-titled EP in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Valerian Tea Tracklist
Flammarion
Walking Shoes
At the Garden’s Gate
Percolations
Valerian Tea
Riders at Dawn
Sensation Seeker
Splinter
Goblin
Sleep of Reason