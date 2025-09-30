The Cure have announced tour dates for 2026. They will be touring Ireland, Scotland, and the UK. Mogwai, The Twilight Sad, Slowdive, Just Mustard, Stella and the Dreaming, and The Slow Readers Club will be joining them on select dates. The Cure released their album Songs of A Lost World along with a live album called Songs of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXIV in 2024 and released a remix album called Mixes of A Lost World in 2025. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 26
|Marlay Park
|Dublin, IE
|w/Just Mustard, The Twilight Sad, Stella and the Dreaming
|Jun 28
|Belsonic
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|w/Just Mustard, The Twilight Sad
|Aug 21
|Live from Wythenshawe Park
|Manchester, UK
|w/Slowdive, The Slow Readers Club
|Aug 23
|Summer Sessions
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|w/Mogwai, Slowdive, Just Mustard