The Cure announce 2026 tour dates (UK and Ireland)
The Cure have announced tour dates for 2026. They will be touring Ireland, Scotland, and the UK. Mogwai, The Twilight Sad, Slowdive, Just Mustard, Stella and the Dreaming, and The Slow Readers Club will be joining them on select dates. The Cure released their album Songs of A Lost World along with a live album called Songs of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXIV in 2024 and released a remix album called Mixes of A Lost World in 2025. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 26Marlay ParkDublin, IEw/Just Mustard, The Twilight Sad, Stella and the Dreaming
Jun 28BelsonicBelfast, Northern Irelandw/Just Mustard, The Twilight Sad
Aug 21Live from Wythenshawe ParkManchester, UKw/Slowdive, The Slow Readers Club
Aug 23Summer SessionsEdinburgh, Scotlandw/Mogwai, Slowdive, Just Mustard