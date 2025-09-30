Fucked Up announce ten-part 'Zodiac' finale, 'Grass Can Move Stones'

Fucked Up have announced that they will be releasing the ten-part finale to their Zodiac album cycle. It is called Grass Can Move Stones and will be made up of Year of the Goat, Year of the Monkey (2LP), and Year of the Rooster (2LP) which will be released in instalments. Side A of Year of the Goat will be out on Bandcamp on October 3 with Side B to follow on December 5. The finale will be released in October 2026 to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the first Zodiac album, Year of the Dog. Check out the announcement video and post in full below.