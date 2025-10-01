Gloin release Sunglaciers and We Owe covers of “Buckets of Blood”

Gloin have released two covers of their song “Buckets of Blood”. One version was done by Sunglaciers and the other was done by We Owe. Both bands are Gloin's labelmates on Mothland. The original song appears on Gloin’s album All of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry) which was released earlier this year via Mothland. A video for Sunglaciers’ cover has also been released, which was directed by Gloin. Gloin are currently touring Europe. Check out the video and song below.