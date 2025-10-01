Canadian music, wrestling, comedy, and drag festival Winterruption has announced its first-wave lineup for 2026. FEAR, The OBGMs, PISS, Talib Kweli, Shad, Motherhoood, Miz Cracker, Chinese Medicine, The Shivas, and Vivek Shraya are among the performers on the bill. Winterruption will take place over several venues in downtown Edmonton, Alberta and six venues in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on January 21-25. The Winnipeg Winterruption will take place January 20-25 across 7 venues in the city Check out the full posters below.
