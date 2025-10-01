SLF to release deluxe reissue of debut LP

Stiff Little Fingers will release a mega-deluxe edition of Inflammable Material . The new version is out via Rhino in November. The CD version is a 4xCD/1DVD whopper and the vinyl is a 2xLP. The release is approved by the band. The CD version includes the album, all associated singles, demos, peel sessions, and an unreleased live show. You can see the track list below.

DISC ONE

ORIGINAL ALBUM

1 Suspect Device 2 State Of Emergency 3 Here We Are Nowhere 4 Wasted Life 5 No More Of That 6 Barbed Wire Love 7 White Noise 8 Breakout 9 Law & Order 10 Rough Trade 11 Johnny Was 12 Alternative Ulster 13 Closed Groove (Bonus Tracks) 14 Suspect Device (Single Version) 15 Wasted Life (Single Version) 16 ’78 RPM 17 Gotta Gettaway (Single Version) 18 Bloody Sunday

DISC TWO

BBC JOHN PEEL SESSIONS (ALL TRACKS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED)

1-4 Broadcast 13th April 1978. Tracks 5 & 6 were never broadcast

1 Wasted Life 2 Johnny Was 3 Alternative Ulster 4 State Of Emergency 5 White Noise 6 No More Of That

7-10 Broadcast 12th September 1978

7 Johnny Was 8 Law & Order 9 Barbed Wire Love 10 Suspect Device

DISC THREE

1978 DEMOS

(ALL TRACKS PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED) Island Records Demos Recorded 20th & 21st May 1978

1 ’78 RPM 2 Johnny Was (Short Version) 3 White Noise 4 Alternative Ulster 5 Law & Order (No Vocal) 6 State Of Emergency

Outlet Studios, Belfast Demos September 1978

7 Revenge 8 Here We Are Nowhere 9 Rough Trade 10 No More Of That 11 Breakout 12 Barbed Wire Love

DISC FOUR

LIVE ALBUM 1979 TROON MAY 1979

(ALL TRACKS PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED OFFICIALLY)

DISC FIVE - DVD DISC

FOOTAGE AVAILABLE

Shellshock Rock (Hollywood Films) (October 1978) Alternative Ulster (UNRELEASED) Old Grey Whistle Test (BBC) Filmed at Friar Aylesbury May 1979). Broadcast 25th July 1980 Barbed Wire Love / Gotta Gettaway (UNRELEASED) Rough Trade Video (Summer 1979) Suspect Device / Barbed Wire Love / Gotta Gettaway / Alternative Ulster