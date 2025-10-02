Ink and Dagger to re-release entire discography, play three shows

Philly horror hardcore/weirdo act Ink and dagger and going to re-release their entire discography. Ink & Dagger: The Complete Works is out in march via Trust records and features every album, and all the band's singles, compiled and remastered. The band is also releasing each LP spearately.

Meanwhile, Ink and Dagger is also playing three shows in Philadelphia: October 30, 31, and Nov 1. Of course, singer Sean McCabe passed away in 2000. There is no word on who the singer will be. You can see the dates below.