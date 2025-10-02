Today, we are very excited to bring you the premiere of the new song and video by Mega Infinity! The song is called “Temperance” and the video was directed by lead vocalist Michi DiGiulio. “Temperance” is their first single since signing with Say-10 Records and the first song off their upcoming second album Harmonic Convergence. It is also the first recording to feature their bassist, Gabi Frost. The track features Andrew Heaton of Joystick! and Flying Raccoon Suit on trombone, Dani Dross of Plastic Presidents on trumpet, and Bex Rose of PWRUP, Joystick!, and Knifethroat on Bari sax. Speaking to Punknews about the song, Michi said,



”The main riff of the song is easily one of my favorites Mike has ever written. When we were working on the track instrumentally, it reminded me of some of my favorite metal and hardcore songs. It reminded me of our younger days when we had first met - when he was in a progressive metalcore band. It was like his talent I saw from the first day I saw him perform met with the respect and adoration we have for bands we get to play with in the ska scene, like Flying Raccoon Suit, Sgt. Scag, PWRUP, and Stuck Lucky.

Everything I wrote lyrically initially just didn't say "my favorite song" the way I wanted it to. I had a really hard time writing this song initially because I couldn't figure out what it was about from the riff. For a long time, the lyrics were, “Let's go Rangers," because it felt like the kind of song you hear at a hockey game or a wrestler's intro song. That's why I decided it needed to have a horn section - I wanted it to feel like a metal song with a marching band to match. Andy from Flying Raccoon Suit helped bring that to life with Mike together in the arrangement. To me, the song has this ambition musically to just motivate you. I wanted the lyrics to match that in a way that felt authentic.

Finally, I consulted my tarot deck. I pulled a tarot card and a second card fell out. The first was Temperance and the second was The Chariot. To me, the Temperance card represents the patience and time you spend waiting in the middle between one phase of life or a project or the next. It's that moderation and restraint you need to show in the time to strategize. It's recognizing the time in which you rest, visualize, and dream to prepare to go. The Chariot is a card to me that symbolizes knowing you don't have to push, that circumstances will pull you to the next level. The two together formed into lyrics about moving towards what you feel is your destiny after a lot of careful deliberation and planning.”