Bratmobile announce 'The Real Janelle' and 'The Peel Session' reissues for RSD Black Friday

Bratmobile have announced that they will be reissuing their two records The Real Janelle and The Peel Session. Both of the records were released in 1994 and this reissue will be the first time the records will be available in a physical format in 30 years. The reissues will be out on Record Store Day Black Friday, November 28, via Kill Rock Stars. Check out “Brat Girl” and the tracklist below.