Green Day announce 25th anniversary edition of 'Warning', share “Castaway” demo

Green Day have announced that they will be releasing a 25th anniversary edition of their album Warning. The anniversary edition includes a remastered version of the full album, demos, previously unheard mixes, and a live recording of their March 19, 2001, show at Shibuya-AX in Tokyo, Japan. The Deluxe Edition also includes a 24-page booklet, a poster, a patch, buttons, and stickers. The band has also released the demo version of “Castaway”. Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will be out on November 14. Check out the song below.