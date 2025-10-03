Buzzcocks announce new album

Buzzcocks have announced a new album, their second without the sadly departed Pete Shelley. It's called Attitude Adjustment and it's out 30 January 2026 via Cherry Red. The record is described as having a "motown vibe." You can see the tracklist below.

Attitude Adjustment

1. Queen of the Scene

2. Games

3. Seeing Daylight

4. Poetic Machine Gun

5. Tear of a Golden Girl

6. Heavy Streets

7. One of the Universe (Part One)

8. All Gone to War

9. One of the Universe (Part Two)

10. Jesus at the Wheel

11. Just a Dream I Followed

12. Feeling Uptight

13. Break That Ball and Chain

14. The Greatest of Them All