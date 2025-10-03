Cheap Perfume break down each song on their new album 'Don't Care. Didn't Ask.'

Today marks the release of the new album by Colorado punk band Cheap Perfume ! The album is called Don’t Care. Didn’t Ask and is out now via Snappy Little Numbers. The album features eleven tracks (including a cover of an Andrew W.K. song) that showcase the band’s range (and rage) as they talk about fighting against fascism, the impact of capitalism and patriarchy on the world, relationships, and much more. We recently caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each song. Listen to Don’t Care. Didn’t Ask. and read Cheap Perfume’s track-by-track breakdown below!

Don’t Care. Didn’t Ask. Track-By-Track Breakdown

Probably It’s Capitalism

This song is about how capitalism is the root cause of most of the world’s problems. It laments younger generations’ inability to afford basic health care or housing, and the wealthy’s misconception that hard work is all that’s required for prosperity. Fun fact: the working title was “Murder Furby,” and we sometimes still call it that.

Start Shit

This song is about being gaslit so hard you just become the crazy bitch.

Dead If I Do

An expression of anger and power in response to male violence. This one’s for everyone who has survived, and a call for men to heal themselves and stop harming.

Anytown, USA

What started out as a rant about the drawbacks of Colorado Springs, the city where some of our band members live (and mostly love), grew into a song about the same problems that plague most U.S. cities: lack of basic services; gun violence; bigoted and uneducated people making laws, and the super-wealthy controlling public policy.

Woke Mind Virus

We wrote this song in response to the oligarchs, health insurance CEOs and Elon Musks of the world who demonize empathy and view kindness as weakness. The song expresses our disgust with the “war on woke.”

No Men

A satirical send-up of misconceptions and stereotypes about feminists, including that we hate men.

Okay Party

This song is about the highs and lows of being in a band together, and specifically being on the road together. It recalls the stress of sharing small spaces, the homicidal thoughts and also the fun times with friends during our 2024 tour and other mini tours

Blood On Your Hands

Shit’s crazy, and it’s all so exhausting. Countries including the U.S. are descending further into fascism. We’re watching a live-streamed genocide. Our neighbors are being kidnapped. And yet we still have to go to work every day so we don’t starve or freeze to death. This song is about that.

Desert

Every album needs a breakup song, and that’s what this is. It’s about feeling betrayed by someone you trusted and believed, and learning that no one is coming along to rescue you.

Down to Riot

A noisy and chaotic call to revolt against the 1%. No war but class war is the refrain. We’re sick of hearing people say, “No one wants to work.” No shit! We want to spend time with loved ones and enjoy pleasure. Capitalism will not make you rich; it will keep you in chains.

I Get Wet

We wanted to cover this Andrew W.K. song because it’s funny when two women sing it, plus it’s a perfect song to get pumped up.