Dead Milkmen detail deluxe re-issue of 'Big Lizard'

Last week, it was announced that Dead Milkmen would re-issue Big Lizard in my backyard as part of Record Store Day. Drummer Dean Clean has revealed the specific details of the record. The deluxe 2xLP record features the full album completely remixed. Also, it now has 10, previous unreleased, alternate takes of songs from the original LP. Also, the release has changeable art, where you can switch between Dean's original design and a new updated design made be Dean, as well. You can see it below.