Bring Me The Horizon have announced North American tour dates for 2026. Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky will be joining them on all dates. The shows begin on April 28 in Toronto, Ontario and wrap up with their appearance at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Bring Me The Horizon released their album Post Human: Nex Gen in 2024. Check out the dates below.