Bring Me The Horizon announce North American tour

Bring Me the Horizon
by Tours

Bring Me The Horizon have announced North American tour dates for 2026. Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky will be joining them on all dates. The shows begin on April 28 in Toronto, Ontario and wrap up with their appearance at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Bring Me The Horizon released their album Post Human: Nex Gen in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 28Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
 Apr 29Montreal, QCBell Centre
May 01Worcester, MADCU Center 
May 02New York, NYMadison Square Garden M
ay 04Baltimore, MDCFG Bank Arena
 May 05Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena 
May 07Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena 
May 09Daytona, FLWelcome To Rockville Festival 
May 11St. Louis, MOEnterprise Arena 
May 12Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Arena
 May 13St. Paul, MNGrand Casino Arena
 May 15Rosemont, ILAllstate Arena 
May 16Columbus, OHSonic Temple Festival