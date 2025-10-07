Bring Me The Horizon have announced North American tour dates for 2026. Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky will be joining them on all dates. The shows begin on April 28 in Toronto, Ontario and wrap up with their appearance at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Bring Me The Horizon released their album Post Human: Nex Gen in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 28
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Apr 29
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|May 01
|Worcester, MA
|DCU Center
|May 02
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden M
|ay 04
|Baltimore, MD
|CFG Bank Arena
|May 05
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|May 07
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|May 09
|Daytona, FL
|Welcome To Rockville Festival
|May 11
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Arena
|May 12
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Arena
|May 13
|St. Paul, MN
|Grand Casino Arena
|May 15
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|May 16
|Columbus, OH
|Sonic Temple Festival