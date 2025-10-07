Dropkick Murphys have announced dates for their St. Patrick’s Day celebration. These dates will also celebrate the band’s 30th birthday. The shows will all take place in Boston, with their March 13-15 shows taking place at MGM Music Hall at Fenway and their March 17 show taking place at House of Blues. Dropkick Murphys released their album For The People earlier this year. Check out the dates below.