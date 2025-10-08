Destiny Bond to tour Japan

Destiny Bond have announced that they will be touring Japan this winter. The shows will begin on December 6 in Fukushima and will wrap up on December 14 in Tokyo. Destiny Bond will be releasing their album The Love on October 17 via Convulse Records and released their album Be My Vengeance in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 06karandoFukushima, Aizuwakamatsu
Dec 07Corner BooksSaitama, Todakoen
Dec 08Hill Valley StudioTokyo, Shinjuku
Dec 09HUCKFINNAichi, Nagoya
Dec 10Club STOMPOsaka, Higashi-Shinsaibashi
Dec 12EL PUENTEKanagawa, Nishi-Yokohama
Dec 13NEW REALM FESTTokyo, Shibuya
Dec 14FLATTokyo, Nishi-Ogikubo