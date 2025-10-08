Destiny Bond have announced that they will be touring Japan this winter. The shows will begin on December 6 in Fukushima and will wrap up on December 14 in Tokyo. Destiny Bond will be releasing their album The Love on October 17 via Convulse Records and released their album Be My Vengeance in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 06
|karando
|Fukushima, Aizuwakamatsu
|Dec 07
|Corner Books
|Saitama, Todakoen
|Dec 08
|Hill Valley Studio
|Tokyo, Shinjuku
|Dec 09
|HUCKFINN
|Aichi, Nagoya
|Dec 10
|Club STOMP
|Osaka, Higashi-Shinsaibashi
|Dec 12
|EL PUENTE
|Kanagawa, Nishi-Yokohama
|Dec 13
|NEW REALM FEST
|Tokyo, Shibuya
|Dec 14
|FLAT
|Tokyo, Nishi-Ogikubo