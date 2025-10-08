Check out the new track by Hotlung!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Hotlung!

"Fire it Up" is off a split 7-band EP coming out this month via Sell the Heart Records. Hotlung's entry is perfectly October. It's got that cold shimmering of Sisters of Mercy, the drama of Siouxsie Sioux, and the rumbling, low end smash of Swans. Clearly, the song is about something dark.

Speaking to Punknews about the track, Singer Kelly Delbeck says, “It's a song about how our demons never really leave us, despite our best efforts. Some days you just want an excuse to burn it all down.”

The split 7-band EP A 7 Step Guide To Happiness is out October 24 via Sell the Heart Records. You can pick that up here and you can check out the new tune below, right now!