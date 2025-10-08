Agriculture announce 2026 North American tour

Agriculture
Agriculture have announced North American tour dates for 2026. Knoll will be joining them on all dates. The trek begins on January 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina and wraps up on February 13 in New York. Agriculture are currently touring the US and BC and released their album The Spiritual Sound earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jan 27Charlotte, NCSnug Harbor
Jan 28Asheville, NCEulogy
Jan 29Nashville, TNDRKMTTR
Jan 30St. Louis, MOOff Broadway
Jan 31Kansas City, MORecordBar
Feb 2Minneapolis, MN7th St Entry
Feb 4Chicago, ILThe Empty Bottle
 Feb 5Detroit, MILager House
Feb 6Columbus, OHAce of Cups
Feb 7Cleveland, OHMahall’s 20 Lanes
Feb 10Toronto, ONLongboat Hall
Feb 11Montreal, QCBar Le Ritz
Feb 12Boston, MAThe Sinclair
l Feb 13New York, NYBowery Ballroom