Agriculture have announced North American tour dates for 2026. Knoll will be joining them on all dates. The trek begins on January 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina and wraps up on February 13 in New York. Agriculture are currently touring the US and BC and released their album The Spiritual Sound earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 27
|Charlotte, NC
|Snug Harbor
|Jan 28
|Asheville, NC
|Eulogy
|Jan 29
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|Jan 30
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|Jan 31
|Kansas City, MO
|RecordBar
|Feb 2
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th St Entry
|Feb 4
|Chicago, IL
|The Empty Bottle
|Feb 5
|Detroit, MI
|Lager House
|Feb 6
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|Feb 7
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahall’s 20 Lanes
|Feb 10
|Toronto, ON
|Longboat Hall
|Feb 11
|Montreal, QC
|Bar Le Ritz
|Feb 12
|Boston, MA
|The Sinclair
|l Feb 13
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom