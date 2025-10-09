Lande Hekt to release new solo album, shares “Favourite Pair of Shoes” video

Lande Hekt
by

Lande Hekt has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Lucky Now and will be out on January 30 via Tapete. She has also released a video for her new song “Favourite Pair of Shoes” which was filmed on Dartmoor and in Exeter in September 2025. The video was made by David Goodchild. Lande Hekt released House Without A View in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Lucky Now Tracklist

Kitchen II

Lucky Now

Rabbits

Favourite Pair of Shoes

Middle Of The Night

Circular

A Million Broken Hearts

My Imaginary Friend

The Sky

Submarine

Coming Home