Spanish Love Songs to release new EP, share two new songs

Spanish Love Songs have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called A Brief Intermission In The Flattening of Time and will be out on November 21 via Pure Noise Records. The band has released two new songs, “Cocaine and Lexapro” which features Kevin Devine (and comes with a video created by Hannah Gray Hall and Ty Combs) and “Berlin” which features Tigers Jaw. Spanish Love Songs are currently touring Europe and released their album No Joy in 2023. Check out the video, song, and tracklist below.