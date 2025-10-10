Sanguisugabogg break down every song on their new album 'Hideous Aftermath'!

Today marks the release of Ohio-based death metal band Sanguisugabogg 's new album Hideous Aftermath . The album finds the band digging deeper into their sound as they kick out ten tracks full of pure sonic brutality. The album was produced by Kurt Ballou and features guest spots from Dylan Walker of Full of Hell , Travis Ryan of Cattle Decapitation , Damonteal Harris of PeelingFlesh , Josh Welshman of Defeated Sanity , and Todd Jones of Nails . Hideous Aftermath is available everywhere now via Century Media . We caught up with vocalist Devin Swank to hear the stories behind each of the 10 tracks. Listen to Hideous Aftermath and read Devin’s track-by-track breakdown below!

<a href="https://sanguisugabogg.bandcamp.com/album/hideous-aftermath-24-bit-hd-audio">Hideous Aftermath (24-bit HD audio) by Sanguisugabogg</a>

Hideous Aftermath Track-By-Track Breakdown

Track 1: “Rotted Entanglement”

We all thought it was a strong start for the album. We think its composition sticks to our typical tropes for what we bring to the table, and our melodic aspects we explore deeper in this album, are introduced in a solid and organic way. Also the ending riff, which I like to say is our nod to Cannibal Corpse's "Scourge of Iron", is such a killer face scruncher!

Track 2: “Felony Abuse of a Corpse”

This is the first track to introduce one of our guest features and it’s from none other than our friend Damonteal Harris from PeelingFlesh. It has everything you want from us: more d-beat sections, blasts, and epic riffs sprinkled in and all tied together with a killer slam at the end of the song.

Track 3: “Ritual of Autophagia”

This is our introduction to our lyrical themes in religious exploitation and occultism. It also features a killer back and forth between us and Todd Jones of Nails, who we are all big fans of! This is one of our favorite tracks collectively on the record.

Track 4: “Heinous Testimony”

I would consider this our most brutal song in our catalog lyrically and instrumentally. I love our use of feedback and killer grooves/pit riffs on this song. It’s one of the strongest tracks on the record, in my opinion.

Track 5: “Abhorrent Contraception"

This is the first single we released teasing our new record. I think it set the tone for what to expect, even though we still had surprises and some left hooks to follow suit. Overall, I think the song and video set the statement on this record!

Track 6: “Repulsive Demise”

This is the most different song in our catalog. Two records ago, we introduced our interludes to break up the thunderous ass beating our albums deliver. This time around, we wanted to showcase a more industrial side of our music that’s just as groovy as it is vicious.

Track 7: “Erotic Beheading”

It is not for the brutally impaired. If you’re a fan of us, this is a song made and catered for everything you love about us and more. Our black humor is showcased in full force, the grooves and headbanging don’t hold up for a single grip, and if you’re driving while listening make sure someone is watching the wheel.

Track 8: “Sanctified Defilement”

This song is dark, twisted, and absolutely brutal. It has its epic parts and its slow neck pain-inducing grooves kinda like “Mortal Admonishment” from our record prior.

Track 9: “Semi Automatic Facial Reconstruction”

This is a good whip cream layer on our death metal sundae you’re digging into. It pulls all the tropes you hear earlier in the album and it brings in Travis Ryan of Cattle Decapitation, who absolutely delivers an insane vocal performance to almost round out the record.

Track 10: “Paid in Flesh”

This is our longest song in our catalog and probably the one with the most feeling. It’s dark and heart-pulling and features Dylan Walker of Full of Hell for more than half the song!

Thanks for reading our rant! Hope you dig the record and have just as much fun with it as a fan of music as we did as the musicians making it!