No Doubt announce Sphere Las Vegas residency

No Doubt announce Sphere Las Vegas residency
by

No Doubt have announced a six-show run at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shows will all take place in May, beginning on May 6 and running until May 16. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 17, with an artist presale happening on October 15. No Doubt played the FireAid Benefit Concert in Los Angeles earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 06SphereLas Vegas, NV
May 08SphereLas Vegas, NV
May 09SphereLas Vegas, NV
May 13SphereLas Vegas, NV
May 15SphereLas Vegas, NV
May 16SphereLas Vegas, NV