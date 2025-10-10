No Doubt announce Sphere Las Vegas residency

by Em Moore
No Doubt have announced a six-show run at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shows will all take place in May, beginning on May 6 and running until May 16. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 17, with an artist presale happening on October 15. No Doubt played the FireAid Benefit Concert in Los Angeles earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 06
|Sphere
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 08
|Sphere
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 09
|Sphere
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 13
|Sphere
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 15
|Sphere
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 16
|Sphere
|Las Vegas, NV