Ian Watkins killed in prison attack

Earlier this morning, Ian Watkins of Lostprophets was killed in a prison attack. Watkins was serving a 29 year sentence for a litany of crimes surrounding child molestation, pedophelia, and other atrocious acts. Early reports state that the killing may have been done with a knife by another inmate. Prison authorities in the UK stated: "West Yorkshire Police said they found the 48-year-old former musician dead at the scene after responding to an assault on a prisoner. " Details are developing. Watkins was previously stabbed in prison about two years ago. We will keep you updated.