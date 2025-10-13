The Hives announce 2026 tour dates (US and Toronto)

The Hives have announced tour dates for this spring. They will be playing the US and Toronto and The Chats will be joining them on all dates. The shows will begin on March 13 in Nashville, Tennessee and will wrap up on March 26 in Chicago, Illinois. The Hives The Hives are currently on their world tour and will be supporting My Chemical Romance on their South American tour in January. The band released their album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 13Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Mar 14Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Mar 16The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
Mar 18Brooklyn ParamountBrooklyn, NY
Mar 19Toad’s PlaceNew Haven, CT
Mar 20House of BluesBoston, MA
Mar 22HistoryToronto, ON
Mar 24The FillmoreDetroit, MI
Mar 26The Salt Shed (Indoors)Chicago, IL