The Hives have announced tour dates for this spring. They will be playing the US and Toronto and The Chats will be joining them on all dates. The shows will begin on March 13 in Nashville, Tennessee and will wrap up on March 26 in Chicago, Illinois. The Hives The Hives are currently on their world tour and will be supporting My Chemical Romance on their South American tour in January. The band released their album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives earlier this year. Check out the dates below.