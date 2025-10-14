Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Codefendants have added more dates to their upcoming Canadian tour. The dates include their sold-out shows in London, Ontario and Shawinigan, Quebec. The band has also released a video for their reimagining of NOFX's "What Are We Doing This For". The video was created by Ceschi and Sam King. Codefendants released their EP This Is Crime Wave in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 17
|L’Anti Bar
|Quebec City, QC
|Nov 18
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 19
|Saison Wabasso
|Shawinigan, QC
|Nov 20
|Supply and Demand
|London, ON
|Nov 21
|The Underground
|Hamilton, ON