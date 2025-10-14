Codefendants add more dates to Canadian tour, release “What Are We Doing This For” video

Codefendants
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Codefendants have added more dates to their upcoming Canadian tour. The dates include their sold-out shows in London, Ontario and Shawinigan, Quebec. The band has also released a video for their reimagining of NOFX's "What Are We Doing This For". The video was created by Ceschi and Sam King. Codefendants released their EP This Is Crime Wave in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 17L’Anti BarQuebec City, QC
Nov 18Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ON
Nov 19Saison WabassoShawinigan, QC
Nov 20Supply and DemandLondon, ON
Nov 21The UndergroundHamilton, ON