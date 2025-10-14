Cheekface announce 'Emphatically No.' 5th anniversary shows

by Em Moore
Cheekface have announced two shows to celebrate the 5th anniversary of their album Emphatically No.. The shows will take place on January 15 in Chicago, Illinois and January 17 in New York City. The band will be playing the record in full for the first time at both of these shows along with playing other songs from their catalog. Cheekface released their album Middle Spoon earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 15
|Schubas
|Chicago, IL
|Jan 17
|Elsewhere - Zone One
|New York City, NY