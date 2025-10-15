Peaches announces new album, shares new video, to tour US and Canada

Peaches has announced that she will be releasing a new album. No Lube So Rude is her first new album in over ten years and will be out in 2026. Peaches has also released a video for her new song “Not In Your Mouth None of Your Business (Bite Down. Back Off)”. Peaches will be heading out on tour starting in February. She will be playing the US and Canada with Model/Actriz and Cortisa Star on select dates. Peaches’ most recent full-length album was 2015’s Rub. Check out the video and dates below.