Peaches announces new album, shares new video, to tour US and Canada

Peaches has announced that she will be releasing a new album. No Lube So Rude is her first new album in over ten years and will be out in 2026. Peaches has also released a video for her new song “Not In Your Mouth None of Your Business (Bite Down. Back Off)”. Peaches will be heading out on tour starting in February. She will be playing the US and Canada with Model/Actriz and Cortisa Star on select dates. Peaches’ most recent full-length album was 2015’s Rub. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 20ZeyZeyMiami, FL (w/Model/Actriz)
Feb 21Beacham TheaterOrlando, FL (w/Model/Actriz)
Feb 24Bukhead TheatreAtlanta, GA (w/Model/Actriz)
Feb 25NorVaNorfolk, VA (w/Model/Actriz)
Feb 279:30 ClubWashington, DC
Feb 28Knockdown CenterNew York City, NY (w/Model/Actriz)
Mar 01Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/Model/Actriz)
Mar 03Rialto TheatreMontreal, QC (w/Model/Actriz)
Mar 04Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (w/Model/Actriz)
Mar 06Lincoln FactoryDetroit, MI (w/Cortisa Star)
Mar 07The Vic TheatreChicago, IL (w/Cortisa Star)
Mar 08Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MN (w/Cortisa Star)
Mar 10SummitDenver, CO (w/Cortisa Star)
Mar 11The Grand at The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT (w/Cortisa Star)
Mar 13Commadore BallroomVancouver, BC
Mar 14The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Mar 15Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Mar 17Wow HallEugene, OR
Mar 19MidwaySan Francisco, CA
Mar 20The BellwetherLos Angeles, CA
Mar 21The BellwetherLos Angeles, CA
Mar 23The SoundSan Diego, CA
Mar 24Walter StudiosPhoenix, AZ
Mar 25La RosaTucson, AZ
Mar 27Central Machine WorksAustin, TX
Mar 28The Studio at The FactoryDallas, TX
Mar 29Republic NOLANew Orleans, LA