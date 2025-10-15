Peaches announces new album, shares new video, to tour US and Canada

by Em Moore
Peaches has announced that she will be releasing a new album. No Lube So Rude is her first new album in over ten years and will be out in 2026. Peaches has also released a video for her new song “Not In Your Mouth None of Your Business (Bite Down. Back Off)”. Peaches will be heading out on tour starting in February. She will be playing the US and Canada with Model/Actriz and Cortisa Star on select dates. Peaches’ most recent full-length album was 2015’s Rub. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 20
|ZeyZey
|Miami, FL (w/Model/Actriz)
|Feb 21
|Beacham Theater
|Orlando, FL (w/Model/Actriz)
|Feb 24
|Bukhead Theatre
|Atlanta, GA (w/Model/Actriz)
|Feb 25
|NorVa
|Norfolk, VA (w/Model/Actriz)
|Feb 27
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Feb 28
|Knockdown Center
|New York City, NY (w/Model/Actriz)
|Mar 01
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Model/Actriz)
|Mar 03
|Rialto Theatre
|Montreal, QC (w/Model/Actriz)
|Mar 04
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/Model/Actriz)
|Mar 06
|Lincoln Factory
|Detroit, MI (w/Cortisa Star)
|Mar 07
|The Vic Theatre
|Chicago, IL (w/Cortisa Star)
|Mar 08
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Cortisa Star)
|Mar 10
|Summit
|Denver, CO (w/Cortisa Star)
|Mar 11
|The Grand at The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Cortisa Star)
|Mar 13
|Commadore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC
|Mar 14
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 15
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Mar 17
|Wow Hall
|Eugene, OR
|Mar 19
|Midway
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 20
|The Bellwether
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 21
|The Bellwether
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 23
|The Sound
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 24
|Walter Studios
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mar 25
|La Rosa
|Tucson, AZ
|Mar 27
|Central Machine Works
|Austin, TX
|Mar 28
|The Studio at The Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Mar 29
|Republic NOLA
|New Orleans, LA