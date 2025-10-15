Danko Jones announce Canadian tour

Danko Jones
by Tours

Danko Jones have announced Canadian tour dates for this winter. The trek begins on January 30 in Toronto, Ontario and wraps up on February 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Danko Jones will be releasing a new album called Leo Rising on November 21. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 30The Mod ClubToronto, ON
Jan 31London Music HallLondon, ON
Feb 04The Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
Feb 05Casino ReginaRegina, SK
Feb 06Festival PlaceSherwood Park, AB
Feb 07The PearlVancouver, BC