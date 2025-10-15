Danko Jones have announced Canadian tour dates for this winter. The trek begins on January 30 in Toronto, Ontario and wraps up on February 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Danko Jones will be releasing a new album called Leo Rising on November 21. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 30
|The Mod Club
|Toronto, ON
|Jan 31
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|Feb 04
|The Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB
|Feb 05
|Casino Regina
|Regina, SK
|Feb 06
|Festival Place
|Sherwood Park, AB
|Feb 07
|The Pearl
|Vancouver, BC