Antillectual release “Voorrang Voor Rechts” video, announce Netherlands tour dates

Netherlands-based punk band Antillectual have released a video for their new song “Voorrang Voor Rechts”. This is their first song written in Dutch and opens with a quote from journalist and World War II resistance fighter Henk van Randwijk. The song is off their upcoming EP Antillectueel which will be out on November 11. Antillectual will be touring the Netherlands this winter. Check out the video and dates below.