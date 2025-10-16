NOBRO announce Canadian tour (ON and QC)

NOBRO
by Tours

NOBRO have added more dates to their upcoming Canadian tour. The tour begins on November 27 in Kingston, Ontario and wraps up on December 6 in Montreal, Quebec. Societal Siege, Backseat Dragon, Neon Ghosthouse, and Klockwise will be joining them on select dates. The poster art was created by Christopher Grant. NOBRO released their album Set Your Pussy Free in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 27Broom FactoryKingston, ONw/Societal Seige
Nov 28Club SawOttawa, ONw/Backseat Dragon
Nov 29Club SawOttawa, ONw/Neon Ghosthouse
Dec 02Rum RunnersLondon, ON
Dec 03Sonic HallGuelph, ON
Dec 04Lee’s PalaceToronto, ONw/Klockwise
Dec 05Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QCw/Klockwise
Dec 06Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QCw/Klockwise