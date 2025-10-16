NOBRO have added more dates to their upcoming Canadian tour. The tour begins on November 27 in Kingston, Ontario and wraps up on December 6 in Montreal, Quebec. Societal Siege, Backseat Dragon, Neon Ghosthouse, and Klockwise will be joining them on select dates. The poster art was created by Christopher Grant. NOBRO released their album Set Your Pussy Free in 2023. Check out the dates below.