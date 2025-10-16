Kid Kapichi announce new album, share “Shoe Size” lyric video

by Em Moore
Kid Kapichi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Fearless Nature and will be out on January 16 via Spinefarm. The album features eleven tracks, including their previously released single “Stainless Steel”. The band has also released a lyric video for their new song “Shoe Size”. Kid Kapichi released their album There Goes The Neighbourhood in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Fearless Nature Tracklist
Leader of the Free World
Intervention
Shoe Size
Stainless Steel
Worst Kept Secret
Dark Days Are Coming
Patience
If You’ve Got Legs
Head Right
Saviour
Rabbit Hole