Kid Kapichi announce new album, share “Shoe Size” lyric video

Kid Kapichi
by

Kid Kapichi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Fearless Nature and will be out on January 16 via Spinefarm. The album features eleven tracks, including their previously released single “Stainless Steel”. The band has also released a lyric video for their new song “Shoe Size”. Kid Kapichi released their album There Goes The Neighbourhood in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Fearless Nature Tracklist

Leader of the Free World

Intervention

Shoe Size

Stainless Steel

Worst Kept Secret

Dark Days Are Coming

Patience

If You’ve Got Legs

Head Right

Saviour

Rabbit Hole