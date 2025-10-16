Dropkick Murphys have announced US tour dates for this February and March. The Aggrolites and Haywire will be joining them on the majority of dates. The tour will begin on February 9 in Portland, Maine and will wrap up with their previously announced five St. Pat’s shows in Boston, Massachusetts. Haywire will be joining them for four of their five St. Pat's shows. Dropkick Murphys released their album For The People earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb. 09
|Portland, ME
|State Theatre
|Feb. 10
|Montclair, NJ
|The Wellmont Theater
|Feb. 12
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|Feb. 13
|Port Chester, NY
|The Capitol Theatre
|Feb. 14
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|Feb. 15
|North Myrtle Beach, SC
|House of Blues
|Feb. 17
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|Wed., Feb. 18
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|Feb. 19
|Austin, TX
|ACL Live at The Moody Theater
|Feb. 21
|Chattanooga, TN
|The Signal
|Feb. 22
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore
|Feb. 24
|Chesterfield, MO
|The Factory
|Wed., Feb. 25
|Tulsa, OK
|Cain's Ballroom
|Feb. 26
|Omaha, NE
|The Admiral
|Feb. 27
|West Des Moines, IA
|Val Air Ballroom
|Mar. 01
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|Mar. 03
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|Mar. 05
|East Moline, IL
|The Rust Belt
|Mar. 06
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|Mar. 07
|Milwaukee, WI
|Panther Arena (hockey game performance)
|Mar. 08
|Louisville, KY
|Old Forester's Paristown Hall
|Mar. 10
|Norfolk, VA
|The NorVa
|Wed., Mar. 11
|Springfield, MA
|MassMutual Center (hockey game performance)
|Mar. 13
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway (w/Haywire)
|Mar. 14
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway (matinee w/Haywire)
|Mar. 14
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway (w/Haywire)
|Mar. 15
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway (w/Haywire)
|Mar. 17
|Boston, MA
|Citizens House of Blues (support TBA)