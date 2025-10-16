Dropkick Murphys have announced US tour dates for this February and March. The Aggrolites and Haywire will be joining them on the majority of dates. The tour will begin on February 9 in Portland, Maine and will wrap up with their previously announced five St. Pat’s shows in Boston, Massachusetts. Haywire will be joining them for four of their five St. Pat's shows. Dropkick Murphys released their album For The People earlier this year. Check out the dates below.