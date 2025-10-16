Dropkick Murphys announce US tour

Dropkick Murphys have announced US tour dates for this February and March. The Aggrolites and Haywire will be joining them on the majority of dates. The tour will begin on February 9 in Portland, Maine and will wrap up with their previously announced five St. Pat’s shows in Boston, Massachusetts. Haywire will be joining them for four of their five St. Pat's shows. Dropkick Murphys released their album For The People earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb. 09Portland, MEState Theatre
Feb. 10Montclair, NJThe Wellmont Theater
Feb. 12Pittsburgh, PAStage AE
Feb. 13Port Chester, NYThe Capitol Theatre
Feb. 14Raleigh, NCThe Ritz
Feb. 15North Myrtle Beach, SCHouse of Blues
Feb. 17Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
Wed., Feb. 18Houston, TXHouse of Blues
Feb. 19Austin, TXACL Live at The Moody Theater
Feb. 21Chattanooga, TNThe Signal
Feb. 22Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore
Feb. 24Chesterfield, MOThe Factory
Wed., Feb. 25Tulsa, OKCain's Ballroom
Feb. 26Omaha, NEThe Admiral
Feb. 27West Des Moines, IAVal Air Ballroom
Mar. 01Denver, COMission Ballroom
Mar. 03Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed
Mar. 05East Moline, ILThe Rust Belt
Mar. 06St. Paul, MNPalace Theatre
Mar. 07Milwaukee, WIPanther Arena (hockey game performance)
Mar. 08Louisville, KYOld Forester's Paristown Hall
Mar. 10Norfolk, VAThe NorVa
Wed., Mar. 11Springfield, MAMassMutual Center (hockey game performance)
Mar. 13Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway (w/Haywire)
Mar. 14Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway (matinee w/Haywire)
Mar. 14Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway (w/Haywire)
Mar. 15Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway (w/Haywire)
Mar. 17Boston, MACitizens House of Blues (support TBA)