Die Spitz have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The trek begins on February 8 in Paris, France and wraps up on February 19 in Glasgow, Scotland. Die Spitz released their album Something To Consume earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 08
|La Maroquinerie
|Paris, FR
|Feb 10
|Hansa 39
|Munich, DE
|Feb 11
|Gebaude 9
|Cologne, DE
|Feb 13
|Hole44
|Berlin, DE
|Feb 14
|Kaiserkeller
|Hamburg, DE
|Feb 15
|Paradiso - Tolhuistuin
|Amsterdam, NL
|Feb 17
|Underworld
|London, UK
|Feb 18
|Deaf Institute
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 19
|King Tuts
|Glasgow, Scotland