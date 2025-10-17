Die Spitz announce tour dates (EU and UK)

Die Spitz
Die Spitz have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The trek begins on February 8 in Paris, France and wraps up on February 19 in Glasgow, Scotland. Die Spitz released their album Something To Consume earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 08La MaroquinerieParis, FR
Feb 10Hansa 39Munich, DE
Feb 11Gebaude 9Cologne, DE
Feb 13Hole44Berlin, DE
Feb 14KaiserkellerHamburg, DE
Feb 15Paradiso - TolhuistuinAmsterdam, NL
Feb 17UnderworldLondon, UK
Feb 18Deaf InstituteManchester, UK
Feb 19King TutsGlasgow, Scotland