Girl Scout to release debut album, share “Same Kids”, to tour Europe

Girl Scout
by

Girl Scout have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Brink and will be out on March 20 via AWAL. The band has also released a new song called “Same Kids”. They will be touring Girl Scout released their EP Headache in 2024. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 16John DeeOslo, NO
Apr 17PustervikGothenburg, SE
Apr 18Debaser StrandStockholm, SE
Apr 22MejerietLund, SE
Apr 23PhonoAarhus, DK
Apr 24Ideal BarCopenhagen, DK
Apr 25TurmzimmerHamburg, DE
Apr 26Kantine am BerghainBerlin, DE
Apr 28Blue ShellCologne, DE
Apr 29Le Pop Up du LabelParis, FR
May 01MerleynNijmegen, NL
May 02Paradiso Small HallAmsterdam, NL
May 16The Deaf InstituteManchester, UK
May 17Room 2Glasgow, Scotland
May 18Belgrave Music HallLeeds, UK
May 20The GarageLondon, UK
May 21TheklaBristol, UK
May 22Bearded Theory FestivalDerbyshire, UK
May 23PatternsBrighton, UK
May 24Wanderlust FestivalSouthampton, UK