Girl Scout to release debut album, share “Same Kids”, to tour Europe

by Em Moore
Girl Scout have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Brink and will be out on March 20 via AWAL. The band has also released a new song called “Same Kids”. They will be touring Girl Scout released their EP Headache in 2024. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 16
|John Dee
|Oslo, NO
|Apr 17
|Pustervik
|Gothenburg, SE
|Apr 18
|Debaser Strand
|Stockholm, SE
|Apr 22
|Mejeriet
|Lund, SE
|Apr 23
|Phono
|Aarhus, DK
|Apr 24
|Ideal Bar
|Copenhagen, DK
|Apr 25
|Turmzimmer
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 26
|Kantine am Berghain
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 28
|Blue Shell
|Cologne, DE
|Apr 29
|Le Pop Up du Label
|Paris, FR
|May 01
|Merleyn
|Nijmegen, NL
|May 02
|Paradiso Small Hall
|Amsterdam, NL
|May 16
|The Deaf Institute
|Manchester, UK
|May 17
|Room 2
|Glasgow, Scotland
|May 18
|Belgrave Music Hall
|Leeds, UK
|May 20
|The Garage
|London, UK
|May 21
|Thekla
|Bristol, UK
|May 22
|Bearded Theory Festival
|Derbyshire, UK
|May 23
|Patterns
|Brighton, UK
|May 24
|Wanderlust Festival
|Southampton, UK