The Anti-Queens have announced tour dates for this winter. They will be playing the US and Quebec. The tour begins on December 4 in Buffalo, New York and wraps up on December 13 in Montreal, Quebec at Stomp Records’s 30th Anniversary Bash. The Anti-Queens released their album Disenchanted in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 04
|Mowhawk Place
|Buffalo, NY
|Dec 05
|Porkys Bar and Grill
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Dec 06
|Melody Inn
|Indianapolis, IN
|Dec 07
|Small’s
|Hamtramck, MI
|Dec 13
|Club Soda
|Montreal, QC