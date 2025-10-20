The Anti-Queens announce winter tour (US and QC)

The Anti-Queens
by Tours

The Anti-Queens have announced tour dates for this winter. They will be playing the US and Quebec. The tour begins on December 4 in Buffalo, New York and wraps up on December 13 in Montreal, Quebec at Stomp Records’s 30th Anniversary Bash. The Anti-Queens released their album Disenchanted in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 04Mowhawk PlaceBuffalo, NY
Dec 05Porkys Bar and GrillPittsburgh, PA
Dec 06Melody InnIndianapolis, IN
Dec 07Small’sHamtramck, MI
Dec 13Club SodaMontreal, QC