Check out the new video by Kait Eldridge of Big Eyes!

Yeah, buddy! We have got a cool video to debut, today! it's by Kait Eldridge, who used be in that band Big Eyes that you all love so much.

Well, Kait has a brand new solo album coming out. As per Kait, it's the record is influenced heavily by personal transitions and listening to Elliot smith. Today's video, "We all must die alone someday" is heavy duty. It's got a sort of goth heaviness to it while Kait ponders mortality. But, despite the dark buzz of the track, a certain power-pop energy pushes the tune along. Also, there are soaring strings and guitars that sound like ELO… evil ELO, that is. This tune is creepy and catchy.

Very Special People is out November 7 via Let's Pretend Records. You can pick it up right here and see the video for "We all must die alone someday" below, right now!