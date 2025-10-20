MTV to shut down all music channels in UK and other regions

It is the end of an era (outside of the USA). MTV will shut down all of its music channels by the end of the year. In the UK, much of Europe, south America, and Australia, MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live are all on the chopping block, which are the last of MTV channels that provide music centric programming in those regions. for now, the USA and Canada are unaffected, though the company's executive board has stated that they are going to be analyzing those channels in the future.